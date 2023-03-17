Allison Melangton, Senior Vice President of Penske Entertainment – Women’s History Month Honoree

Allison Melangton is the senior vice president of Penske Entertainment. She is responsible for the oversight of several business areas within the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including marketing, communications, and corporate partnerships. Melangton joined Penske Entertainment, formerly Hulman Motorsports, in November 2014 as senior vice president of events.

Her responsibilities included the overall production of major events at the Racing Capital of the World.

Most notably, Melangton led the planning and execution of the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500

in 2016, which was recognized as Sports Business Journal’s Sports Event of the Year and featured the event’s first-ever sold-out crowd since its inception in 1911.

Melangton served on the Executive Leadership team of Indiana Sports Corp. for 20 years, serving the final two years as president from September 2012 until October 2014. She spent four of those years serving as CEO and president of the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee from 2008-12.

Widely regarded as the most engaging and successfully organized Super Bowl in history, Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis featured the Super Bowl Village, which drew more than 1.1 million people to downtown Indianapolis; $154 million of investment in the city’s Near Eastside through the Legacy Project; more than 12,000 volunteers serving in a variety of roles; and community, youth and green initiatives that impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals.

Melangton was nationally recognized with the 2011 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for working as a liaison between the NFL and the Indianapolis community for the 2012 Super Bowl.

Melangton was honored with a “Sagamore of the Wabash” by Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels in 2012, and recognized as a “Living Legend” by the Indiana Historical Society in 2014. Sports Business Journal, the nation’s industry-leading publication, named Melangton a recipient of its “Game Changer” Award in 2012. In 2017 Melangton received recognition for two Lifetime Achievement Awards, the Jefferson Award for Community Impact and College Mentors for Kids. In 2022, Melangton received the Whitney Young award for outstanding community contributions.

Melangton also serves on the Board of Directors for OneAmerica Financial Partners, Inc., the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, the St. Vincent Foundation, Edge Mentoring and the Indianapolis Economic Club.

From 2019 – 2021, Melangton was the capitol campaign chair for Wheeler Mission Women and Children’s Center, leading the effort to raise $13 million for the expansion of the center to serve more women and children experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis. The new center opened in August of 2021. In 2018, Melangton co-chaired that United Way of Central Indiana’s 100th Anniversary campaign and celebration.

Melangton has worked nine Olympic Games, including six as an associate producer for the gymnastics broadcast by NBC Sports, with the most recent being the 2016 summer games in Rio de Janeiro. She has won five Emmy Awards for her work as a member of the NBC Sports broadcast production team.

Melangton is originally from Auburn, Maine and is a graduate of Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Arts in sports administration. Melangton and her husband, Tom, have one adult son, Cameron.