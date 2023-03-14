5 Songs About Luck You Need This Week!

St Patrick’s Day is just days away! Here are 5 songs about luck you need to know for this week!

1. “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams (2013) – This hit dance track celebrates the idea of getting lucky, with the lyrics including the lines “We’re up all night to get lucky. We’re up all night to get lucky. We’re up all night to get lucky.”

2. Lucky” by Britney Spears (2000) – This song tells the story of a girl who considers herself lucky to have found love, with the lyrics including the lines “She’s so lucky, she’s a star. But she cry, cry, cries in her lonely heart thinking, if there’s nothing missing in my life, then why do these tears come at night?”

3. “Roll To Me” by Del Amitri (1995) – This upbeat song touches on the idea of luck in relationships, with the lyrics including the line “If you’re giving it up, then you’re giving in. So tell me you’ll stay, or baby, give me a break.”

4. “The Luckiest” by Ben Folds (2001) – This song is a heartfelt tribute to love and the feeling of being lucky to have found it, with the lyrics including the lines “And where was I before the day that I first saw your lovely face? Now I see it every day and I know that I am, I am, I am the luckiest.”

5. “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes (1992) – While not explicitly about luck, this song includes the line “I try all the time, in this institution. And I pray, oh my god, do I pray. I pray every single day, for a revolution” which touches on the idea of hoping for a stroke of luck or a positive change in circumstances.