Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren’t What You Thought. It’s been stuck in your head since it released in 1997: “MMMBop, bidi dapa doo wop, Doo bi dapa doo bop, Bidi dapa doo, yeah-e yeah!”

Little did we know that our ears were playing tricks on us.

While on a radio show in Australia, Zac Hansen stated

“Too many people put a ‘wop’ in there. What happens is people go to sing that song and they start making it up as if it’s nonsense. But it’s actually a repetitive part, it came from doo-wop songs. So it’s a background part.”

Our minds are blown! In case you’ve been singing it all wrong like us here’s how ‘MMMBop’ should be sung:

“Mmmbop, ba duba dop / Ba du bop, ba duba dop / Ba du bop, ba duba dop /Ba du / Yeah-e, yeah!”