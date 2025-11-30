NWS: More Snow and Freezing Temps This Week

Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — The extreme cold and slick conditions that hit Indiana over the weekend are set to continue as the state prepares for another winter storm moving in for the start of the week.

Matt Eckhoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, warns Hoosiers to prepare for more snow starting Monday night.

“It looks like snow is likely that we have in the forecast,” Eckhoff said. “We have 90 to 100% chance of precipitation Monday night into Tuesday and that could be another one to three inches. It looks like a fast moving system, so the chance for heavy snow is low simply because there just might not be enough time for the snow to dump that much.”

While all of Indiana could see some snow from this incoming storm, the heaviest snow is predicted to fall in the southern portion of the state.

“It looks like the southern half of Indiana is favored this time around,” Eckhoff said. “All of Indiana could see snow to some extent, but the heaviest snow looks like it will be on the southern half of the state.”

Along with the snow, the deep cold will be another concern this week. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly, creating dangerous wind chills.

“Don’t underestimate the cold,” Eckhoff urged. “With these storm systems that come in the wind chill could get down into the teens, single digits.”

Due to the slick roads and numerous car accidents over the weekend, Eckhoff advises strong caution, “If you’re out driving, drive only if you have to… Bundle up, dress in layers, stay warm out there.”

