Try This for a More Connected, Less Anxious Holiday

Source: Inside Creative House / Getty

Thanksgiving is supposed to be about gratitude, gravy, and the people sitting right in front of us… but a lot of us spend more time with our screens than our families. This year, what if you tried a mini digital detox—even just for a few hours?

Here’s what I think will happen…

Better conversations. When no one is half listening and scrolling, the small stuff starts to come out… funny stories from the year, old family memories, the “I’ve been meaning to tell you” moments. Those don’t happen as easily when everyone has their face in a screen.

Less comparison will lead to more gratitude. Thanksgiving on social media is a highlight t reel: perfect tables, perfect families, perfect pies. When you unplug, you stop comparing and you can be fully present with the slightly burnt rolls and chaotic kitchen.

Your stress will be lower. Constant notifications keep your brain on alert. Silencing your phone—even for an afternoon—gives your nervous system a break. You might notice that you’re more patient, you feel less rushed, and you’re actually present for a moment instead of documenting it.

You’ll send a powerful message to kids and partners. When you say, “I’m putting my phone away so I can really be here with you,” you’re not just talking—you’re modeling. That simple move says: You matter more than whatever is on this screen.

You don’t have to put your phone in a drawer for the whole day. Pick a window. You could say from 2-6P, we’re going screen free and have everyone put their phones in a basket (if you think your family would participate).

And then after the digital detox, ask yourself: How was that? If it felt good and connected, then maybe you want to try it again at Christmas – or even on a random Sunday.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is a therapist at Evolve Therapy

c in Greenwood, IN.