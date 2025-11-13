Source: MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images / Getty

New Kids on the Block have extended their Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM for 16 new dates, bringing the total number of shows to 24.

Donnie Wahlberg expressed the band’s excitement about the Vegas residency extension, stating, “What we’ve built here in Vegas, together with our incredible Blockheads, feels truly magical.”

The band will have three more shows this week before returning for previously announced February concerts and the brand-new dates in June, July, and October.

Ticket pre-sales for the newly announced shows will be available to Fan Club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, and MGM Rewards members before the general on-sale on November 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

Source: Billboard

NKOTB Extend Their Vegas Residency was originally published on mix1079.com