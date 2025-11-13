Listen Live
Close
Music

NKOTB Extend Their Vegas Residency

NKOTB Extend Their Vegas Residency

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Find Free Food Near you - Hoosiers in Indianapolis
New Kids on the Block Concert
Source: MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images / Getty

New Kids on the Block have extended their Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM for 16 new dates, bringing the total number of shows to 24.

Donnie Wahlberg expressed the band’s excitement about the Vegas residency extension, stating, “What we’ve built here in Vegas, together with our incredible Blockheads, feels truly magical.”

The band will have three more shows this week before returning for previously announced February concerts and the brand-new dates in June, July, and October.

Ticket pre-sales for the newly announced shows will be available to Fan Club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, and MGM Rewards members before the general on-sale on November 21 at 10 a.m. PT.
Source: Billboard

NKOTB Extend Their Vegas Residency was originally published on mix1079.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Enter To Win A Free Pass To The Christmas Nights Of Lights!
Contests

Enter to Win: Christmas Nights of Lights

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Events

Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Local

Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times 2025

B's Indy Blogs

Indiana ranks #8 for Halloween spirit in the U.S.

Local

Indiana’s Best Kid-Friendly Eats

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close