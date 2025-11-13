Adele Set To Make Acting Debut

Source: London Entertainment / Getty

Adele is set to make her acting debut in Tom Ford’s film Cry to Heaven, based on Anne Rice’s novel set in 18th century Italy.

The film features a star-studded cast including Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Colin Firth, with principal photography starting in January 2026.

Adele’s decision to pursue acting comes after concluding her Las Vegas residency and expressing uncertainty about her future plans.

Adele previously mentioned taking a break from music and exploring other creative endeavors during her hiatus.

