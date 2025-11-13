Listen Live
Adele Set To Make Acting Debut

Adele Set To Make Acting Debut

Published on November 13, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 10, 2025
Adele is set to make her acting debut in Tom Ford’s film Cry to Heaven, based on Anne Rice’s novel set in 18th century Italy.

The film features a star-studded cast including Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Colin Firth, with principal photography starting in January 2026.

Adele’s decision to pursue acting comes after concluding her Las Vegas residency and expressing uncertainty about her future plans.

Adele previously mentioned taking a break from music and exploring other creative endeavors during her hiatus.
Adele Set To Make Acting Debut was originally published on mix1079.com

