Kid-Friendly September Festivals in Indiana

Published on August 27, 2025

fall festival
Source: children pick pumpkins at the farmers market. Copy space

Kid-Friendly September Festivals in Indiana: Fall Fun for the Whole Family

It’s finally September, and that means it’s time for one of the best parts of the season—fall festivals in Indiana! Across the Indianapolis area and beyond, families can enjoy weekends filled with hayrides, pumpkin patches, hot air balloons, art fairs, and carnival rides.

If you’re searching for kid-friendly things to do in September or looking for the best family events in Indianapolis, this month has no shortage of options.
Whether you want to spend the day at a sunflower festival near Indianapolis, explore a local art fair, or take the kids to a classic small-town fall celebration, there’s something for every family to enjoy.

So pull out your cozy sweaters, grab the camera, and get ready to make unforgettable memories—these are the must-visit September festivals in Indiana for families!

Stuckey Farm Sunflower Festival

  • When: August 30–September 1 (Friday–Sunday), plus September 6–7 (Saturday–Sunday)

  • Where: Stuckey Farm Orchard & Cider Mill, Sheridan, IN

  • What to Expect: Wander among acres of vibrant sunflower varieties, take scenic wagon rides, and pick your own blooms. Tickets included for one cut stem, with extra bouquets available.


Farmers Pike Festival

  • When: August 29–September 1 (Thursday–Monday)

  • Where: The Gloryland Lighthouse Chapel, near Indianapolis

  • Highlights: Explore over 400 vendor booths offering antiques, crafts, collectibles, art, and jewelry.


Zionsville Lions Fall Festival

  • When: September 5–7 (Friday–Sunday)

  • Where: Lions Park, Zionsville

  • Family Fun: Bounce houses, carnival rides, cotton candy, classic festival treats—it’s a beloved local tradition.


Oktoberfest

  • When: September 4–6 (Thursday–Saturday)

  • Where: German Park, Greenwood

  • Experience: A genuine Oktoberfest-style gathering with music, entertainment, beer garden (for the grown-ups), and a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.


Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival

  • When: September 5–7 (Friday–Sunday)

  • Where: Conner Prairie, Fishers

  • Why Go: Enjoy balloon glows, morning balloon competitions, live music, food trucks, bounce houses, and whimsical visual displays.


Carmel on Canvas

  • When: September 5–6 (Friday–Saturday)
  • Where: Carmel Arts & Design District
  • Artistic Vibes: Watch quick-painting competitions, stroll art booths, and see artists work live on sidewalks in this creative, outdoor art fair.

Beech Grove Fall Festival

  • When: September 10–12 (Wednesday–Friday), starting evening of September 13 (Saturday)
  • Where: Main Street, Beech Grove
  • What to Do: Rides, games, delicious festival food, free live stage performances, and classic small-town festival charm.

Global Fest Indy

  • Where: September 20
  • Where: Northwood Christian Church
  • What: The 2025 event will be held on Saturday, September 20th from 3 to 9 p.m. at Northwood Christian Church, 4550 Central Ave in Indianapolis. This free, family-friendly festival features music, art, food, and activities that highlight cultures from around the world.

Irish Fest

Where: September 22-23
Where: Garfield Park
Indy’s long-running celebration of Irish culture! Enjoy live music, Irish dancers, cultural exhibits, sheep, Irish dogs, fun food and beverage options will be part of the Fest!

Penrod Arts Fair (“Indiana’s Nicest Day”)

  • When: September 6 (Saturday)
  • Where: Newfields, Indianapolis
  • What’s Inside: Over 300 artists display their work, six performance stages, around 75 arts-focused nonprofits, plus a special children’s area.

Blues in the ‘Burg

  • When: September 6 (Saturday)
  • Where: Arbuckle Acres Park (Greensburg area)
  • Why Families Love It: Live blues bands, food trucks, beer & wine garden, plus a dedicated Kid’s Zone with age-targeted activities.

