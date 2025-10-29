Demi Lovato Announces North American Tour

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Demi Lovato is embarking on a 23-city North American tour in support of her new album “It’s Not That Deep,” starting in Charlotte on April 8th and ending in Houston on May 25th, with stops in major cities like New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Seattle.



The tour will feature special guest ADÉLA and will showcase a mix of dance-pop energy and hits from Lovato’s career.



Fans can register for presale tickets starting on October 28th, with general onsale beginning on October 31st.



“It’s Not That Deep” has been praised for its turbo-pop sound and showcases Lovato’s powerhouse vocals, with Billboard noting that she is “once again driving in the turbo-pop lane” and Variety calling her “one of the singular vocalists of her time.”

