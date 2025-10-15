Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Kelly Clarkson is returning to The Voice for Season 29, joining Adam Levine and John Legend.

The Voice staffers were instructed not to discuss Kelly’s late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in August.

Production on Season 29 was delayed due to Brandon’s death, but the show was able to make up for lost time.

Kelly Clarkson appeared solemn and less chatty during a taping in late September, showing emotion during a contestant’s performance.

The Voice is slated to return during spring 2026.

Source: the-express.com

Kelly Clarkson Returns To The Voice was originally published on mix1079.com