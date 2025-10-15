Listen Live
Kelly Clarkson Returns To The Voice

Published on October 15, 2025

Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off New Las Vegas Residency At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace
Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Kelly Clarkson is returning to The Voice for Season 29, joining Adam Levine and John Legend.

The Voice staffers were instructed not to discuss Kelly’s late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in August.

Production on Season 29 was delayed due to Brandon’s death, but the show was able to make up for lost time.

Kelly Clarkson appeared solemn and less chatty during a taping in late September, showing emotion during a contestant’s performance.

The Voice is slated to return during spring 2026.
Source: the-express.com

Kelly Clarkson Returns To The Voice  was originally published on mix1079.com

