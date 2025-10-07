Listen Live
Is That Bumper Sticker Making You Angry?

Published on October 7, 2025

Political divides don’t just show up in elections—they can show up on Indiana roads too. A new study from the University of Cincinnati found that drivers are more likely to react with anger toward bad drivers when those cars display a bumper sticker from the opposing political party.

Researchers say it’s another example of how partisanship now touches even everyday activities. The study used simulated driving videos showing good and bad drivers with a different bumper sticker: neutral (“I Love My Dog”), “Proud Democrat,” “Proud Republican,” or none at all.

Divided Electorate Displays Political Preference
Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Key findings:

  • When drivers behaved well, bumper stickers didn’t matter much.
  • When drivers behaved badly, out-party stickers made people angrier.
  • Participants said they were more likely to honk at cars with opposing political party stickers

A 2019 YouGov/CarMax survey found 60% of car owners have had a bumper sticker, decal, or magnet on their vehicle. Of those stickers, 32% are for political causes or candidates.

Experts warn that it shows how polarization affects daily life—even behind the wheel.

Is That Bumper Sticker Making You Angry?  was originally published on wibc.com

