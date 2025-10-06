Source: © Cyrielle Beaubois / Getty The Hidden Indiana Animal Adventure You Need to Experience Nestled in the rolling hills of southern Indiana, Wilstem Ranch is a one-of-a-kind destination where you can meet exotic animals up close—no passport required. Just minutes from French Lick, this 1,000-acre property blends outdoor adventure, animal encounters, and rustic charm, making it one of the most unforgettable getaways in the Midwest.

Get Up Close With Kangaroos Ever wanted to pet a kangaroo? At Wilstem, you can do exactly that. Step inside the kangaroo enclosure and interact with friendly adults and adorable baby joeys. These gentle marsupials are curious and calm, making the encounter both exciting and heartwarming. It’s a perfect experience for families and animal lovers looking for something beyond the ordinary.

Feed Giraffes, Goats & Other Animals After meeting the kangaroos, head over to the indoor animal encounters—a favorite stop for visitors of all ages. Here, you can hand-feed miniature goats, meet reptiles like snakes and iguanas, and even come face-to-face with a giraffe. The giraffe encounter offers an incredible chance to pet and feed these towering creatures, creating a moment that’s as magical as it is memorable.

Experience Elephants Like Never Before One of Wilstem’s most talked-about attractions is the elephant encounter. Guests can stand beside these majestic animals, learn about their care, and even help bathe them. It’s an intimate experience that offers a deeper appreciation for one of nature’s most awe-inspiring species.

Stay for the Adventure Wilstem Ranch isn’t just about the animals—it’s also a full outdoor escape. Book a cozy cabin nestled among the trees or spend the day exploring the ranch’s other attractions. Go horseback riding through scenic trails, zipline through the forest canopy, or hop on an ATV for a rugged ride through the woods.