Thanksgiving Playlist
Thanksgiving Playlist
Thanksgiving Day is approaching! A day of family, friends, good food, and great music! We’ve got a great Thanksgiving soundtrack to put on while you get to sit back, relax, and only have to think about whether or not you want another piece of pie!
“Thanksgiving Day” — Ray Davies
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” — George Winston
“Thankful” — Kelly Clarkson
“Home” — Phillip Phillips
“Almost Thanksgiving Day” — Graham Parker
“Thankful” — Celine Dion
“Autumn Leaves” — Nat King Cole
More from B 105.7