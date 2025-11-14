Thanksgiving Playlist

Listen Live
Find Free Food Near you - Hoosiers in Indianapolis
Thanksgiving Day is approaching! A day of family, friends, good food, and great music! We’ve got a great Thanksgiving soundtrack to put on while you get to sit back, relax, and only have to think about whether or not you want another piece of pie!

“Thanksgiving Day” — Ray Davies

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” — George Winston

“Thankful” — Kelly Clarkson

“Home” — Phillip Phillips

“Almost Thanksgiving Day” — Graham Parker

“Thankful” — Celine Dion

“Autumn Leaves” — Nat King Cole

 

