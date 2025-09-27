Indians Unveil New Logos, Uniforms That Honor Team’s Baseball Heritage

Indians new primary logo Indians new wordmark Indians new home cap

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians will have a different look starting next season that pays tribute to its early 1900s baseball heritage.

The team unveiled a new logo and uniform on Friday after a few years of research and 125 hours worth of interviews with various stakeholders. The look represents the club’s role as “Indy’s Original Home Team.”

Team president and CEO Randy Lewandowski said they wanted to honor the club’s long history and commitment to the community.

“The Indianapolis Indians have seen multiple iterations of brand identity made iconic by 12 championship seasons across our 124-year history,” Lewandowski said. “We’ve been a cornerstone of the Circle City community since 1902 and remain committed to continuing that tradition with outstanding fan experiences, affordable family entertainment, and operational success that contributes to the growth and vibrancy of Central Indiana.”

The Indianapolis Indians are the professional Triple-A baseball club affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Indians new home jersey Indians new road jersey Indians new alternate jersey

