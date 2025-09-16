Source: Markovtel / Getty

Free Fall Festivals in Indianapolis 2025

Fall in Indianapolis means crisp air, colorful leaves, and plenty of free fall festivals in Indianapolis to enjoy. From pumpkin patches and hayrides to live music and cultural celebrations, these events are a perfect way to celebrate the season without spending a dime.

If you’re looking for free things to do in Indianapolis this fall, here’s a guide to the best family-friendly festivals.

Best Free Fall Festivals Near Indianapolis

Zionsville Lions Fall Festival

Sept. 5–7 • Lions Park, Zionsville

A full weekend with rides, bounce houses, a car show, parade, and live entertainment.

Sept. 7 • Nickel Plate Trail, Fishers

Local artists, live music, handmade goods, food vendors, and community activities.

Sept. 13 • Boone County Fairgrounds, Lebanon

Step back in time with 1950s-themed fun, kids’ games, a street dance, and a car show.

Sept. 20 • Northwood Christian Church, Indianapolis

Celebrate world cultures with performances, hands-on activities, and food from around the globe.

Sept. 21 • Daniel’s Vineyard, McCordsville

Try a grape stomp, shop the Fall Maker’s Market, enjoy food trucks, and live music.

Sept. 26–28 • Main Street, Thorntown

A three-day festival with food, music, and plenty of fall atmosphere.

Sept. 27 • Hohlt Park, Indianapolis

More than 70 local artisans, kids’ activities, music, food, and local drinks.

Sept. 27–28 • Carmel Arts & Design District

Artists from across the country display their work downtown.

Oct. 4 • Noblesville

Live music, arts and crafts booths, KidZone, and views of the historic covered bridge.

Oct. 4 • Avon Town Hall Park

Wagon rides, bounce houses, pumpkins, bonfires, and food trucks.

Oct. 10–19 • Parke County

Explore historic bridges, artisan markets, and fall food favorites.

Oct. 11 • Lebanon

Pumpkin picking, hayrides, apple cider, and fall décor.

Oct. 18 • Clay Terrace, Carmel

Trick-or-treating, live music, pumpkin patch, and beer garden.

Oct. 18 • Taylor Center of Natural History, Noblesville

Learn pioneer traditions like butter churning, quilting, and corn husk doll making.

Oct. 25–31 • Riley Home Museum, Greenfield

Carved pumpkin displays glowing each night in the museum gardens.

Oct. 25 • Washington Township Park, Avon

Trick-or-treat trails, costume contests, bounce houses, and train rides.