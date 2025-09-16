Free Fall Festivals in Indianapolis 2025
Fall in Indianapolis means crisp air, colorful leaves, and plenty of free fall festivals in Indianapolis to enjoy. From pumpkin patches and hayrides to live music and cultural celebrations, these events are a perfect way to celebrate the season without spending a dime.
If you’re looking for free things to do in Indianapolis this fall, here’s a guide to the best family-friendly festivals.
Best Free Fall Festivals Near Indianapolis
- Zionsville Lions Fall Festival
Sept. 5–7 • Lions Park, Zionsville
A full weekend with rides, bounce houses, a car show, parade, and live entertainment.
- Fishers Harvest Fest
Sept. 7 • Nickel Plate Trail, Fishers
Local artists, live music, handmade goods, food vendors, and community activities.
- Back to the Fifties Festival
Sept. 13 • Boone County Fairgrounds, Lebanon
Step back in time with 1950s-themed fun, kids’ games, a street dance, and a car show.
- Global Fest Indy
Sept. 20 • Northwood Christian Church, Indianapolis
Celebrate world cultures with performances, hands-on activities, and food from around the globe.
- Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp
Sept. 21 • Daniel’s Vineyard, McCordsville
Try a grape stomp, shop the Fall Maker’s Market, enjoy food trucks, and live music.
- Festival of the Turning Leaves
Sept. 26–28 • Main Street, Thorntown
A three-day festival with food, music, and plenty of fall atmosphere.
- Rocky Ripple Festival
Sept. 27 • Hohlt Park, Indianapolis
More than 70 local artisans, kids’ activities, music, food, and local drinks.
- Carmel International Arts Festival
Sept. 27–28 • Carmel Arts & Design District
Artists from across the country display their work downtown.
- Potter’s Bridge Fall Festival
Oct. 4 • Noblesville
Live music, arts and crafts booths, KidZone, and views of the historic covered bridge.
- Harvest Time Hayrides
Oct. 4 • Avon Town Hall Park
Wagon rides, bounce houses, pumpkins, bonfires, and food trucks.
- Parke County Covered Bridge Festival
Oct. 10–19 • Parke County
Explore historic bridges, artisan markets, and fall food favorites.
- WiseWood Farm Fall Festival
Oct. 11 • Lebanon
Pumpkin picking, hayrides, apple cider, and fall décor.
- Boo ‘N Brew Fall Festival
Oct. 18 • Clay Terrace, Carmel
Trick-or-treating, live music, pumpkin patch, and beer garden.
- Pioneer Fall Festival
Oct. 18 • Taylor Center of Natural History, Noblesville
Learn pioneer traditions like butter churning, quilting, and corn husk doll making.
- Festival of Jack-o-Lanterns
Oct. 25–31 • Riley Home Museum, Greenfield
Carved pumpkin displays glowing each night in the museum gardens.
- Ghosts and Goblins
Oct. 25 • Washington Township Park, Avon
Trick-or-treat trails, costume contests, bounce houses, and train rides.
