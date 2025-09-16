Listen Live
Free Fall Festivals in Indianapolis 2025

Published on September 16, 2025

Pumpkins, vegetables, fruit and autumn leaves on the wooden background. Autumn harvest. Happy Thanksgiving. Close-up.
Fall in Indianapolis means crisp air, colorful leaves, and plenty of free fall festivals in Indianapolis to enjoy. From pumpkin patches and hayrides to live music and cultural celebrations, these events are a perfect way to celebrate the season without spending a dime.

If you’re looking for free things to do in Indianapolis this fall, here’s a guide to the best family-friendly festivals.

Best Free Fall Festivals Near Indianapolis

  • Zionsville Lions Fall Festival
    Sept. 5–7 • Lions Park, Zionsville
    A full weekend with rides, bounce houses, a car show, parade, and live entertainment.
  • Fishers Harvest Fest
    Sept. 7 • Nickel Plate Trail, Fishers
    Local artists, live music, handmade goods, food vendors, and community activities.
  • Back to the Fifties Festival
    Sept. 13 • Boone County Fairgrounds, Lebanon
    Step back in time with 1950s-themed fun, kids’ games, a street dance, and a car show.
  • Global Fest Indy
    Sept. 20 • Northwood Christian Church, Indianapolis
    Celebrate world cultures with performances, hands-on activities, and food from around the globe.
  • Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp
    Sept. 21 • Daniel’s Vineyard, McCordsville
    Try a grape stomp, shop the Fall Maker’s Market, enjoy food trucks, and live music.
  • Festival of the Turning Leaves
    Sept. 26–28 • Main Street, Thorntown
    A three-day festival with food, music, and plenty of fall atmosphere.
  • Rocky Ripple Festival
    Sept. 27 • Hohlt Park, Indianapolis
    More than 70 local artisans, kids’ activities, music, food, and local drinks.
  • Carmel International Arts Festival
    Sept. 27–28 • Carmel Arts & Design District
    Artists from across the country display their work downtown.
  • Potter’s Bridge Fall Festival
    Oct. 4 • Noblesville
    Live music, arts and crafts booths, KidZone, and views of the historic covered bridge.
  • Harvest Time Hayrides
    Oct. 4 • Avon Town Hall Park
    Wagon rides, bounce houses, pumpkins, bonfires, and food trucks.
  • Parke County Covered Bridge Festival
    Oct. 10–19 • Parke County
    Explore historic bridges, artisan markets, and fall food favorites.
  • WiseWood Farm Fall Festival
    Oct. 11 • Lebanon
    Pumpkin picking, hayrides, apple cider, and fall décor.
  • Boo ‘N Brew Fall Festival
    Oct. 18 • Clay Terrace, Carmel
    Trick-or-treating, live music, pumpkin patch, and beer garden.
  • Pioneer Fall Festival
    Oct. 18 • Taylor Center of Natural History, Noblesville
    Learn pioneer traditions like butter churning, quilting, and corn husk doll making.
  • Festival of Jack-o-Lanterns
    Oct. 25–31 • Riley Home Museum, Greenfield
    Carved pumpkin displays glowing each night in the museum gardens.
  • Ghosts and Goblins
    Oct. 25 • Washington Township Park, Avon
    Trick-or-treat trails, costume contests, bounce houses, and train rides.

