Mother-Daughter Duo Score $150,000 Powerball Win

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — One of the biggest Powerball jackpot wins from this week’s drawings was captured by a mother and daughter from Porter County in northern Indiana.

Robin and Helen of Valparaiso pooled together $20 each to play the Hoosier Lottery Powerball earlier this week. They bought tickets at a convenience store in Chesterton ahead of Monday’s drawing and agreed that they would split any winnings.

Helen purchased the tickets and added Power Play to each one. The morning after the drawing, Robin checked the winning numbers and found that one of their tickets had matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

With the Power Play of 3X, the mother-daughter duo won $150,000. The two then traveled to Indianapolis to claim their winnings with plans of saving and investing most of it.

In Indiana, there was also one $2 million winner, two other $150,000 winners and seven $50,000 winners from playing the Powerball this week.

Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39. The most recent win in the state came on February 22, 2017 for $435 million. The largest Powerball jackpot win in history was $2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022.

Powerball’s estimated jackpot is at a whopping $1.8 billion for Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the second largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Players have until 10:39 p.m., ET, to purchase their $2 Powerball tickets for the 11 p.m. drawing Saturday. Players also can add Power Play for $1.

