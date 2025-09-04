Source: Riley Children’s Foundation / Riley Children’s Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS – In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, AAA Hoosier Motor Club and the Indianapolis Indians are teaming up with the Riley Children’s Foundation to raise money for cancer research.

Throughout the month of September, a portion of all new and renewed AAA memberships will be donated to Riley. The Indianapolis Indians are also contributing by donating $100 from every premium ticket sold to their upcoming “SWING at Victory Field” event on Friday, September 26.

“No parent wants to see their child experience cancer,” said Matt Goins, President & CEO of AAA Hoosier Motor Club. “We are honored to support the Riley Children’s Foundation and the talented doctors, nurses and staff that take care of these children and their families every single day.”

Riley Children’s Health operates the only nationally ranked oncology and hematology program in Indiana, treating 80% of all new pediatric cancer diagnoses in the state. According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly 15,000 children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States.

Alane Helmer, Vice President of Corporate and Foundation Giving for the Riley Children’s Foundation, expressed gratitude for the support. “Every breakthrough in pediatric cancer research brings us closer to a future where more children not only survive cancer but go on to live healthy, full lives,” Helmer said. “Support from partners like AAA Hoosier Motor Club and the Indianapolis Indians accelerates that progress and brings hope to families facing the hardest moments of their lives.”

To contribute, individuals can visit AAA.com/Membership to join or renew their AAA membership. For more information on the “SWING at Victory Field” event, visit the Indianapolis Indians’ Website.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month was originally published on wibc.com