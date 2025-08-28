Listen Live
The Ultimate Guide to Fall Festivals in Indiana

Published on August 28, 2025

There’s nothing quite like fall in Indiana. As the leaves turn and the air cools, the Hoosier state comes alive with cozy traditions, harvest celebrations, and some of the best festivals in the Midwest. Whether you’re in it for the food, the crafts, or the live music, this ultimate guide to Indiana fall festivals has something for everyone.

1. 🍁 Riley Festival – Greenfield


Held the first weekend of October, this popular event honors poet James Whitcomb Riley with arts and crafts, parades, and live entertainment in his hometown.

2. 🎃 Headless Horseman Festival – Fishers


Located at Conner Prairie, this family-friendly event includes haunted hayrides, storytelling, and fall-themed games—perfect for a spooky night out without being too scary.

3. 🌽 Feast of the Hunters’ Moon – West Lafayette


Step back in time at this historical reenactment festival held each October. It celebrates the 18th-century gathering of French and Native American cultures along the Wabash River.

5. 🍏 Apple Festival and Craft Fair – Kendallville


A classic fall experience complete with caramel apples, cider, handmade crafts, and live demonstrations.

5. 🎶 Parke County Covered Bridge Festival – Multiple Locations


A staple of Indiana’s fall scene, this multi-county event features over 30 covered bridges and a ton of antique shopping, food vendors, and small-town charm.

