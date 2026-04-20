Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

10 Hacks to Keep Your Garden Growing All Year Long

With the right tools and strategies, it’s possible to grow fresh veggies, herbs, and flowers even during colder months.

Published on April 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

vegetables all sitting in a basket
Source:

10 Hacks to Keep Your Garden Growing All Year Long

Want to keep your garden thriving no matter the season?

With the right tools and strategies, it’s possible to grow fresh veggies, herbs, and flowers even during colder months.

Whether you’re a beginner or a green-thumbed pro, these year-round gardening hacks will help you maintain a productive garden all 12 months of the year.

RELATED | What Are Exploding Trees? The Science Behind This Phenomenon

1. Use Cold Frames and Mini Greenhouses

Cold frames and mini greenhouses are essential for extending your growing season. They protect delicate plants from frost and help trap warmth during chilly nights, especially in fall and winter.

2. Choose the Right Crops for Each Season

Opt for cold-hardy crops like kale, spinach, carrots, and Brussels sprouts in fall and winter. Save heat-loving plants like tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers for the warmer months. Rotating crops by season ensures consistent growth.

3. Start Seeds Indoors

Get a head start on spring by starting seeds indoors during late winter. Use grow lights and seed-starting trays to nurture young plants until they’re strong enough to move outdoors.

4. Mulch for Temperature Control

Mulch acts as a natural insulator. In winter, it protects roots from freezing temperatures. In summer, it keeps soil cool and moist. Organic mulch also breaks down over time, improving soil quality.

5. Install Raised Beds

Raised beds warm up faster in the spring and drain better during wet seasons. They also allow for better soil control, making it easier to garden year-round—even in areas with poor soil.

6. Implement Crop Rotation

Switching up where you plant different vegetables prevents nutrient depletion and reduces the risk of disease. A simple seasonal crop rotation plan can keep your soil healthy all year.

7. Try Vertical Gardening

Maximize space and sun exposure with vertical gardening techniques. Trellises, wall planters, and tiered containers help you grow more in less space—ideal for year-round urban gardening.

8. Use Row Covers

Lightweight row covers help regulate temperature and protect against pests. They’re especially useful during shoulder seasons when unpredictable weather can stress out young plants.

9. Compost All Year Long

Don’t stop composting in the winter! A covered bin or indoor compost system can break down kitchen scraps into rich organic matter that boosts your soil in spring and summer.

10. Grow Indoors with Container Gardening

Herbs, lettuce, and even dwarf vegetables can grow indoors with the right containers and lighting. Use windowsills, grow lights, and smart planters to garden without stepping outside.

More from B 105.7
Popular
Wanderlust. Happy traveler in hat enjoying car trip leaning out of window.
11 Items
Travel  |  Editorial Staff

Best Day Trips & Weekend Getaways from Indianapolis

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Population Growth Surpasses Neighboring States

20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Surprising Things That Were Invented in Indiana

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces 2026 Theme: “Always a Hit”

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Lays Out Public Safety Plans for Final Four Weekend

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Upland Brewing’s 82nd Street Spot to Close

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic Milestone: GM Fort Wayne Builds 11 Millionth Vehicle

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Events
tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sombr

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Giselle

Get tickets to see Howard Jones with special guests Wang Chung, The English Beat and Modern English, Friday, August 7th at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Howard Jones

tickets to see Maren Morris, Wednesday, April 15th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Maren Morris

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Myles Smith

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Chelsea Handler

tickets to see Michael Feinstein, April 17th at the Payne and Mencias Palladium!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Michael Feinstein

Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Benson Boone

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close