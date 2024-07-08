Listen Live
Politics

Indiana Unveils $820,000 Signage in Downtown Indianapolis

Published on July 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Signs, signs, everywhere a sign! Downtown Indianapolis now boasts three new large signs showcasing Indiana’s multiple slogans, splashed across several state government buildings. The signage came with a hefty price tag of about $820,000.

Aerial View of Indianapolis Government Building with Flags

Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

Back in 2016, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC) rolled out signs featuring former Gov. Mike Pence’s slogan, “A State That Works.” Those signs cost around $300,000, which is equivalent to nearly $393,000 today.

The old signs have now been replaced with new designs by Indiana-based Signworks. Two signs flaunt the IEDC’s slogan: “Indiana For the Bold,” with letters standing nine feet tall and stretching over 120 feet. Another sign, showcasing the Indiana Destination Development Corporation’s (IDDC) slogan “IN Indiana,” has also been unveiled.

The cost to remove the old signage and install the new ones was about $580,000, funded by the IEDC’s Business Promotion and Innovation budget. The “IN Indiana” sign cost $240,848 and was funded by the Indiana Destination Development Foundation.

The post Indiana Unveils $820,000 Signage in Downtown Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Unveils $820,000 Signage in Downtown Indianapolis  was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
The Beach Boys 25 items
Music

Beach Boys Setlist: Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
Local

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

bocca 18 items
Food & Drink

The Best Patios In Indianapolis

fair 43 items
Food & Drink

Indiana State Fair Unveils 2024 New Fair Food

b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Hanson
B in the now

Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren’t What You Thought

spooky
B's Blog

Spooky Halloween Cocktails To Make Your Party The Best On The Block!

best summer
Contests

The Sean Show’s Best Summer Ever

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close