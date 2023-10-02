Applebee’s Dollarita Returns!

October marks the beginning of spooky season, and what better way to kick it off than with a chillingly good deal? It’s good news for fans of budget-friendly and delicious beverages – Applebee’s Dollarita is making its triumphant return! Starting October 1, guests aged 21 and over can revel in the Dollarita, a delightful $1 margarita made with tequila, triple sec, and lime.

This iconic promotion has been a crowd-pleaser for years, offering a refreshing and wallet-friendly way to unwind and celebrate with friends. As the Dollarita reclaims its spot on the Applebee’s menu, let’s take a closer look at what makes this deal so irresistible and why its comeback is worth celebrating.

The announcement sent ripples of excitement through neighborhoods across the country. It’s not just a marketing ploy; it’s a heartfelt response to the voices of loyal patrons who have eagerly awaited its return. The Dollarita first made its appearance in 2017 and was brought back nationwide in 2019, but its limited availability over the years has left fans yearning for more. Whether you’re in Indiana or anywhere else in the United States, the Dollarita’s revival is cause for celebration. Applebee’s introduced the Dollarita (a clever portmanteau of “dollar” and “Margarita”) as part of their monthly drink specials, allowing patrons to enjoy a classic margarita for just one dollar. This promotion quickly gained fame for its unbeatable value and the perfect balance of flavors, making it a staple of the American casual dining scene.

One of the most appealing aspects of the Dollarita is its affordability. For just a dollar, customers can enjoy a handcrafted margarita that rivals those found in upscale bars and restaurants. This unbeatable price point has made the Dollarita a go-to choice for those looking to enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. Whether you’re a college student on a tight budget, a young professional looking to unwind after a long day, or a group of friends looking for a good time, the Dollarita offers an affordable way to indulge in a delicious cocktail.

While the Dollarita is only available for a limited time, Applebee’s offers a range of other enticing beverages known as Mucho Cocktails, priced at $5 each. These cocktails feature premium spirits and are served in Applebee’s signature Mucho glasses. In keeping with the Halloween spirit, this month sees the introduction of two “Spooky Sips” to the menu. The first, named “Dracula’s Juice,” combines lemony freshness with Jose Cuervo Tequila and Bacardi Superior, promising a hauntingly delicious experience. The second, aptly named the “Tipsy Zombie,” is a ghastly concoction featuring Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime, melon liqueur, and a gummy brain garnish – a creepy creation for those who dare to indulge.