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Help in the Heartland: Standing Together for Central Indiana

When our neighbors need help, we help. Right now, families across Central Indiana are facing the devastating effects of severe flooding.

Published on August 17, 2026
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Help in the Heartland - Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.

Help in the Heartland: Standing Together for Central Indiana

When our neighbors need help, we help. Right now, families across Central Indiana are facing the devastating effects of severe flooding. Homes have been damaged. Lives have been disrupted. And our community is answering the call.

Radio One Indianapolis, Fox59, and CBS4 have joined forces with the American Red Cross to launch Help in the Heartland, a united effort to support disaster relief for people affected by the floods. This partnership brings our stations and our community together with one shared purpose: helping families recover.

Ready to help? Donate here raise.redcross.org/helpintheheartland.

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