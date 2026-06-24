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Flooding, Storms, and Heat All Possible in Indiana

Published on June 24, 2026

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Threat of heavy rainfall map showing localized flash flooding possible Thursday and Friday, with moderate to high risk areas indicated.
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Flooding and several chances of showers and thunderstorms are catching the eyes of forecasters as they look at Indiana’s weather over the next few days.

“Really through the weekend, we’re expecting multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms, so we do have a concern for flooding and flash flooding. And it looks like the primary threat would be sometime around Thursday night, continuing into the end of the week would be our primary focus for concerns with flooding,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo says there is a small threat for severe storms Thursday night into Friday.

“So it does look like there is a marginal severe threat sometime between Thursday night and through the late week, as well as the flooding. It looks marginal at this time, not expecting any widespread severe weather, but we’ll definitely be monitoring that. The first day it looks like we could have maybe some marginally severe storms would be tomorrow. We have a cold front that’s going to be pushing through later in the day, so we can’t rule out some isolated large hail or damaging wind gusts,” said Melo.

What also has Melo concerned is the heat and humidity that is supposed to move into Indiana this weekend.

“Yes, we really start to heat up towards the end of the weekend and going into Sunday, and then that really continues through much of next week. And it looks like we’re going to have highs starting on Sunday, approaching the upper 80s to near 90,” said Melo.

Melo says that heat means heat index values are expected to be in the triple digits, especially from Sunday through at least next Thursday.

“Looks like we could have heat indices approaching the lower 100s, and so we could be pushing heat advisory criteria, so that’s something we’re going to be monitoring closely. We always recommend you try and stay hydrated and just take breaks. Try not to go outdoors during (2:07) the hottest times of the day, so during the afternoon hours, if you can,” said Melo.

Flooding, Storms, and Heat All Possible in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

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