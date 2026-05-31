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Dry, Sunny Work Week Ahead Across Indiana

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis expect a beautiful weather across Indiana this week.

Published on May 31, 2026

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Dry Work Week in Indiana
Source: @NWS

STATEWIDE — Forecasters expect a beautiful weather across Indiana this week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew White says humidity will stay low.

“Temperatures are generally going to be in the upper 70s to low 80s,” he says. “Also, the dew points are going to be generally in the mid-40s to low 50s.”

White expects completely sunny skies by mid-week. If you are spending long hours outside, he reminds you to pay attention to your limits.

“We definitely want people to just be aware of what their body is telling them,” White added. “Just make sure you get in the shade, drink plenty of water, and take breaks.”

White says dry conditions stay locked in across the state until at least Friday night or Saturday.

Dry, Sunny Work Week Ahead Across Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

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