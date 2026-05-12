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Lilly Marks 150 Years With Indianapolis Celebration

Scientists in Indianapolis working for Eli Lilly are developing new treatments for cancer and diabetes

Published on May 12, 2026

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Eli Lilly Event
Source: WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick

INDIANAPOLIS — Scientists in Indianapolis working for Eli Lilly are developing new treatments for cancer and diabetes, and the company is marking its 150th year in medicine with a ceremony downtown Tuesday morning.

Lilly was founded by Colonel Eli Lilly, a Civil War veteran, pharmacist, and chemist.

Governor Mike Braun, Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, and others are expected to attend.

This story is developing, and it will be updated as the day goes on.

Lilly Marks 150 Years With Indianapolis Celebration was originally published on wibc.com

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