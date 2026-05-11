Memorial Day Travel Set to Break Records Despite Higher Gas Prices

Source: AAA / AAA

INDIANAPOLIS — Pack your patience alongside your sunscreen this Memorial Day. According to new projections from AAA, a record-breaking 45 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday weekend, with nearly 968,000 of those travelers coming from Indiana.

The forecast marks a new all-time high for the holiday, narrowly beating out the travel surge seen in 2025. Despite higher pain at the pump—with gas prices hitting their highest levels since 2022—AAA experts say Americans are refusing to cancel their summer kickoff plans.

“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “Travel demand remains strong, and many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks.”

Gridlock and Gas Prices

The vast majority of Hoosiers—roughly 878,000—will choose to drive to their destinations. While domestic car rentals are actually 1% cheaper than last year, the cost of fuel remains a significant factor for those hitting the road.

Transportation data provider INRIX warns that drivers should prepare for heavy congestion, particularly on Thursday and Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., as well as Monday afternoon. For those looking to avoid the worst of the traffic, Sunday is projected to be the lightest travel day.

While the road will be crowded, the skies will be busy too. AAA projects 3.66 million people will take domestic flights, a small increase over last year. There is a silver lining for flyers: roundtrip domestic tickets are roughly 6% cheaper this year, averaging about $800.

Other modes of travel, including buses, trains, and cruises, are seeing a 5% jump in popularity. AAA points to the start of the Alaska cruise season as a major driver for travelers looking for alternative ways to get away.

Safety First on the Road: With nearly 1 million Hoosiers on the move, AAA is urging drivers to stay alert. Last year, AAA Hoosier responded to nearly 3,000 calls for help over the holiday weekend, mostly for dead batteries, flat tires, and empty fuel tanks.

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Officials are reminding motorists to:

Check your vehicle: Inspect tires, batteries, and fluids before leaving.

Move Over: Slow down and move over for roadside emergency responders.

Drive Sober: Ensure the “unofficial start of summer” doesn’t end in tragedy.

Top domestic destinations for the weekend include theme park hubs like Orlando and Las Vegas, while international travelers are flocking to European capitals and Alaska cruise ports.

Memorial Day Travel Set to Break Records Despite Higher Gas Prices was originally published on wibc.com