Listen Live
Close
Local

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting...

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting in Indiana’s Home Opener

Published on May 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting in Indiana’s Home Opener

INDIANAPOLIS-The Dallas Wings shot 59% from the field and scored 25 fast break points on their way to a 107-104 season opening win over the Indiana Fever Saturday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The Wings led by as many as nine while the Fever’s largest lead was four points. The Wings also shot 52% from three-point range (12-23).

Related Stories

Kelsey Mitchell scored 30 points for Indiana to lead all scorers. She also dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. Aliyah Boston chimed in with 23 points and Fever guard Caitlin Clark scored 20 points to go along with her seven assists and five rebounds. It was her first regular season action since only playing 13 games last season due to various injuries.

Notre Dame graduate Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points to lead Dallas followed by Paige Bueckers (20), Odyssey Sims (20), and Jessica Shepard (13). Aziaha James scored 10 points off the bench.

Indiana outscored Dallas in the paint 62-44.

The Fever are back in action Wednesday night at 10:30 pm against the LA Sparks in Los Angeles.

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting in Indiana’s Home Opener was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Sundown Gardens & Miss M's Mother's Day Contest 2026
Contests  |  Heidi Brewer

Win a $100 Mother’s Day prize from Sundown Gardens and Miss M’s Home & Garden

Local  |  John Herrick

Katherine Legge to Enter Indy 500 with AJ Foyt Racing

Travel  |  Casey Daniels

A Look at the Top 5 Car Problems for Hoosiers

Yellow sponge and scrub pad with dishwashing liquid.
13 Items
Shop  |  Hannah Fink

Top Spring Cleaning Items You Need for a Fresh and Organized Home

19 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

9 Items
Food & Drink  |  Editorial Staff

9 McDonald’s Secrets Workers Wish You Knew

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NCAA Basketball Tournaments Scheduled to Expand

Events
tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

Carb Day 2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Miller Lite Carb Day 2026

Get Tickets: OneAmerica Financial Foundation Broad Ripple Art Fair
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: OneAmerica Financial Foundation Broad Ripple Art Fair

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

ThePhilCollinsStory_2026_EgyptianRoomatOldNationalCentre
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: In The Air Tonight: The Phil Collins Story

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sombr

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Giselle

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close