Listen Live
Close
Local

Fever Get All 44 WNBA Games on National TV

The Indiana Fever will be featured in all 44 nationally televised WNBA games in the 2026 season.

Published on April 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — All 44 games for the Indiana Fever this season will be nationally televised.

Indiana is the only team in the league to have 100 percent of their 2026 games on national broadcast. It’s also the most games on national television in franchise history.

Fever games will be aired across nine different platforms partnered with the WNBA. The local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Fever open the regular season on Saturday, May 9, against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fever Schedule

Fever Get All 44 WNBA Games on National TV was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Wanderlust. Happy traveler in hat enjoying car trip leaning out of window.
11 Items
Travel  |  Editorial Staff

Best Day Trips & Weekend Getaways from Indianapolis

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Surprising Things That Were Invented in Indiana

Loving couple at the beach celebrating their engagement!!
100 Items
B's Indy Blogs  |  Hannah Fink

Top 100 Proposal Cities in the U.S.

The Masters - Practice Day One
Food & Drink  |  Hannah Fink

7 Famous Masters Golf Tournament Recipes You Can Make at Home

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Population Growth Surpasses Neighboring States

Flashing police lights
Television  |  Sean Copeland

True Crime in Indiana: 4 Chilling Documentaries You Need to Watch

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces 2026 Theme: “Always a Hit”

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Events
tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sombr

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Giselle

Get tickets to see Howard Jones with special guests Wang Chung, The English Beat and Modern English, Friday, August 7th at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Howard Jones

tickets to see Maren Morris, Wednesday, April 15th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Maren Morris

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Myles Smith

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Chelsea Handler

tickets to see Michael Feinstein, April 17th at the Payne and Mencias Palladium!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Michael Feinstein

Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Benson Boone

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close