Sean Looks at the Numbers: $1662, 500, and 3

On today’s segment of Sean Looks at the Numbers on The Sean Show on B1057, Sean Copeland dove into three intriguing figures that are making headlines this week: $1662, 500, and 3.

Let’s break them down.

$1662

That’s the average tax refund expected this year as tax season officially kicks off.

As of yesterday, it’s time to start gathering those W-2s and firing up the tax software.

Sean admits he’s among the 50% of Americans who don’t fully understand the new tax laws.

“I just trust the software to figure it out,” he joked.

With refunds like that, it’s no wonder tax season is a hot topic!