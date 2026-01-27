Sean Looks At The Numbers: $1662, 500, And 3
On today’s segment of Sean Looks at the Numbers on The Sean Show on B1057, Sean Copeland dove into three intriguing figures that are making headlines this week: $1662, 500, and 3.
Let’s break them down.
$1662
That’s the average tax refund expected this year as tax season officially kicks off.
As of yesterday, it’s time to start gathering those W-2s and firing up the tax software.
Sean admits he’s among the 50% of Americans who don’t fully understand the new tax laws.
“I just trust the software to figure it out,” he joked.
With refunds like that, it’s no wonder tax season is a hot topic!
500
The countdown is on—not just for the iconic Indy 500, but also for the return of the Weinie 500!
Oscar Mayer has announced that their beloved Weinermobile races will be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during race weekend.
It’s a quirky tradition that adds a little extra flavor to an already exciting time in Indy.
3
Finally, Sean revealed a fun fact about everyone’s favorite plastic boyfriend, Ken.
His full name? Kenneth Sean Carson.
That’s right—Ken has three names, and Sean couldn’t help but point out the “first name energy” of sharing a name with the iconic doll.
This tidbit comes just as Mattel gears up to celebrate Ken’s 65th birthday. “He looks good for 65,” Sean quipped.
From tax refunds to toy trivia, Sean’s numbers always keep us entertained and informed. Tune in next time for more fun insights!