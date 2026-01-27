Listen Live
Sean Looks At The Numbers: $1662, 500, And 3

On today’s segment of Sean Looks at the Numbers on The Sean Show on B1057, Sean Copeland dove into three intriguing figures that are making headlines this week: $1662, 500, and 3.

Published on January 27, 2026

Let’s break them down.

$1662

Businessman calculating tax with digital interface, concept of tax planning 2026, financial management, accounting, budget control, investment strategy and future business finance technology.
Source: phakphum patjangkata / Getty

That’s the average tax refund expected this year as tax season officially kicks off.

As of yesterday, it’s time to start gathering those W-2s and firing up the tax software.

Sean admits he’s among the 50% of Americans who don’t fully understand the new tax laws.

“I just trust the software to figure it out,” he joked.

With refunds like that, it’s no wonder tax season is a hot topic!

500

AUTO: MAY 23 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The countdown is on—not just for the iconic Indy 500, but also for the return of the Weinie 500!

Oscar Mayer has announced that their beloved Weinermobile races will be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during race weekend.

It’s a quirky tradition that adds a little extra flavor to an already exciting time in Indy.

3

GERMANY-ECONOMY-TOY-FAIR
Source: CHRISTOF STACHE / Getty

Finally, Sean revealed a fun fact about everyone’s favorite plastic boyfriend, Ken.

His full name? Kenneth Sean Carson.

That’s right—Ken has three names, and Sean couldn’t help but point out the “first name energy” of sharing a name with the iconic doll.

This tidbit comes just as Mattel gears up to celebrate Ken’s 65th birthday. “He looks good for 65,” Sean quipped.

From tax refunds to toy trivia, Sean’s numbers always keep us entertained and informed. Tune in next time for more fun insights!

