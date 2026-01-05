Source: Marinela Malcheva / Getty What Is the Most Popular New Year’s Resolution? Every January, millions of people start the year with big plans — and almost all of them begin with the same question: What is the most popular New Year’s resolution? It’s one of the most Googled New Year’s questions every year, and the answers rarely change.

1. Exercising More This is almost always the number one New Year’s resolution. Gym memberships spike in January, fitness apps see record downloads, and workout routines flood social media — even if the motivation doesn’t last long.

2. Eating Healthier Right behind exercise is the promise to eat better. This includes: Cutting back on sugar

Eating more fruits and vegetables

Cooking at home more often January is also peak season for diet searches, meal plans, and “healthy reset” trends.

3. Losing Weight Closely tied to exercise and healthy eating, weight loss remains one of the most common New Year’s resolutions. Searches for weight loss programs, supplements, and workout plans surge during the first few weeks of the year.

4. Saving Money After holiday spending, many people turn their focus to finances. Common money-related resolutions include: Sticking to a budget

Paying down credit card debt

Saving more each month January is often when financial wake-up calls hit hardest.