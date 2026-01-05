Source: Miroslaw Ciolek / Getty The Most Googled New Year’s Questions Every January Every year, as soon as the clock strikes midnight and the confetti settles, millions of people reach for their phones and start asking the internet the same burning questions. From resolutions and diets to holidays and gym memberships, January is one of the busiest months for Google searches. Here are the most Googled New Year’s questions every January — and yes, you’ve probably searched at least one of these yourself.

1. When Do New Year’s Resolutions Usually Fail? This is one of the most searched New Year’s questions every single year. According to multiple studies, most New Year’s resolutions start slipping by mid-January, with many people giving up entirely by January 19 (often called Quitter’s Day). The most common resolutions that fail? Exercising more

Eating healthier

Saving money

Losing weight Sound familiar?

2. When Should You Take Down Christmas Decorations? As soon as January hits, people start Googling this question in a panic. The most common answers: January 1 or 2 – for those ready to move on

– for those ready to move on January 6 (Epiphany) – a traditional date in many cultures

– a traditional date in many cultures Whenever you feel like it – because honestly, no one’s judging Pro tip: If the tree is still up in February… that’s when questions start getting asked.

3. Is New Year’s Day a Federal Holiday? Yes — and this question spikes every January. New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, which means: Banks are closed

Post offices are closed

Many government offices are closed However, not everyone gets the day off, which is why people are always double-checking.

4. When Does the Gym Get Less Crowded? January gym anxiety is real. Searches for this usually peak around the first week of January, and the answer most people are hoping for is: soon. Typically: Gyms are busiest during the first 2–3 weeks of January

Crowds thin out by early February If you’re waiting for the “normal crowd” to return — patience is key.

6. Why Does January Feel So Long? If January feels like it has 74 days in it, you’re not alone. This question spikes every year because: The holidays are over

The weather is cold

Credit card bills arrive

There’s nothing major to look forward to (yet) Psychologists say the combination of routine, darker days, and post-holiday burnout makes time feel like it moves slower in January.

7. When Is the Next Holiday After New Year’s? Another top January search — because everyone wants something else to look forward to. The next major holidays people Google include: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (third Monday in January)

(third Monday in January) Valentine’s Day (February 14)

(February 14) Presidents’ Day (February) Hope is only a calendar check away.