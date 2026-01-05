Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

The Most Googled New Year’s Questions Every January

Published on January 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Interactive search bar interface photograph showcasing a person's touch interaction, symbolizing digital engagement and information retrieval.
Source: Miroslaw Ciolek / Getty

The Most Googled New Year’s Questions Every January

Every year, as soon as the clock strikes midnight and the confetti settles, millions of people reach for their phones and start asking the internet the same burning questions. From resolutions and diets to holidays and gym memberships, January is one of the busiest months for Google searches.

Here are the most Googled New Year’s questions every January — and yes, you’ve probably searched at least one of these yourself.

1. When Do New Year’s Resolutions Usually Fail?

This is one of the most searched New Year’s questions every single year.

According to multiple studies, most New Year’s resolutions start slipping by mid-January, with many people giving up entirely by January 19 (often called Quitter’s Day).

The most common resolutions that fail?

  • Exercising more
  • Eating healthier
  • Saving money
  • Losing weight

Sound familiar?

2. When Should You Take Down Christmas Decorations?

As soon as January hits, people start Googling this question in a panic.

The most common answers:

  • January 1 or 2 – for those ready to move on
  • January 6 (Epiphany) – a traditional date in many cultures
  • Whenever you feel like it – because honestly, no one’s judging

Pro tip: If the tree is still up in February… that’s when questions start getting asked.

3. Is New Year’s Day a Federal Holiday?

Yes — and this question spikes every January.

New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, which means:

  • Banks are closed
  • Post offices are closed
  • Many government offices are closed

However, not everyone gets the day off, which is why people are always double-checking.

4. When Does the Gym Get Less Crowded?

January gym anxiety is real.

Searches for this usually peak around the first week of January, and the answer most people are hoping for is: soon.

Typically:

  • Gyms are busiest during the first 2–3 weeks of January
  • Crowds thin out by early February

If you’re waiting for the “normal crowd” to return — patience is key.

This one gets Googled every year without fail.

The most popular New Year’s resolutions include:

  1. Exercising more
  2. Eating healthier
  3. Losing weight
  4. Saving money
  5. Reducing stress

No matter the year, these goals never seem to change — just our commitment to them does.

6. Why Does January Feel So Long?

If January feels like it has 74 days in it, you’re not alone.

This question spikes every year because:

  • The holidays are over
  • The weather is cold
  • Credit card bills arrive
  • There’s nothing major to look forward to (yet)

Psychologists say the combination of routine, darker days, and post-holiday burnout makes time feel like it moves slower in January.

7. When Is the Next Holiday After New Year’s?

Another top January search — because everyone wants something else to look forward to.

The next major holidays people Google include:

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day (third Monday in January)
  • Valentine’s Day (February 14)
  • Presidents’ Day (February)

Hope is only a calendar check away.

8. Do New Year’s Resolutions Actually Work?

This question pops up every year once motivation starts to fade.

The short answer: sometimes.

Resolutions tend to work best when they are:

  • Specific
  • Realistic
  • Broken into small steps

Big, vague goals usually don’t survive past January.

More from B 105.7

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close