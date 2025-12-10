Cardinal Ritter’s Adelaide Galbreath Named Inaugural ‘Colts High School Woman of the Year’

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today named Adelaide Galbreath of Cardinal Ritter High School as the first-ever Colts High School Woman of the Year.

The award recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school girls flag football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field. Junior and senior flag athletes were nominated byschool or team administrators across Indiana, and a Colts selection panel evaluated all nominees based on their community service, academic accomplishments and football performance.

“Football instills important life skills beyond the sport itself, so we’re proud to recognize Adelaide and all our nominees, who exemplify these values as student-athletes and school and community leaders,” said Mike Prior, Colts Legend & current Football Development Commissioner.

As captain of the first-year Lady Raider flag football team, Adelaide’s leadership on both sides of the ball were instrumental in Cardinal Ritter’s debut season. She was a key player on both offense as quarterback and defensively as a cornerback, averaging one interception and six flag pulls a game.

What’s more, Adelaide has been a leader off the field. She serves as a volunteer for St. Susanna Church, the Sustainable Meals Initiative, the Gift Kindness Program and also works with the Plainfield Optimist Club and Ritter’s Latin Club.

“Addie represents the very best of what high school students can achieve when they combine academic excellence with genuine service to others,” said Leo-Anthony Ortiz, Ritter’s head coach. “She not only has excelled in multiple areas but has done so while maintaining a spirit of service and dedication to lifting others up. Her combination of athletic excellence, academic achievement, community service and natural leadership abilities positions her as someone who will continue to make significant contributions to whatever community she joins next.”

Galbreath will receive tickets to the Colts-Tennessee Titans game on December 28, a commemorative plaque and a $2,500 donation from the Colts Foundation to the non-profit of her choice.

The other finalists for the award were: Thailynn Xayarath of Wayne High School and Macy Little of Penn High School.

Cardinal Ritter’s Adelaide Galbreath Named Inaugural ‘Colts High School Woman of the Year’ was originally published on 1075thefan.com