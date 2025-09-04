Survey: This is the Most Beloved Brand in Indiana

Source: George Rose / Getty

The Most Beloved Brand from Every State (and Indiana’s Might Surprise You)



What’s the brand that best represents your state? Not just a company from there, but one that’s woven into your identity. A brand that feels like home. Some answers are almost too easy:

California? In-N-Out Burger, obviously. If you don’t end up with animal-style fries in your lap at least once on a West Coast trip, did you even go?

Georgia? Coca-Cola. I mean, it’s basically Atlanta’s calling card, and they’ve got a whole museum dedicated to it.

Vermont? Ben & Jerry’s. Peace, love, and Cherry Garcia.

And here in the Hoosier State?

Drumroll… it’s Orville Redenbacher’s Popcorn. Yes. Popcorn.

On the one hand, it makes sense. Orville himself was born in Brazil, Indiana. Popcorn is practically a Hoosier crop (ever been to the town of Popcorn, Indiana?). There’s even an annual Popcorn Festival in Valparaiso.

But on the other hand… compared to a double-double animal style or a pint of Chunky Monkey, a bag of microwave popcorn feels a little, well, boring.

Could Indiana Do Better?

Maybe. Some other contenders:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway / Indy 500 – not a “brand” in the corporate sense, but an international icon.

RCA – the music and tech giant that was headquartered here for years.

Cummins – diesel engines might not be sexy, but they power the world.

Indiana Pacers or Colts – love them or not, they’re on every billboard and T-shirt rack.

Long’s Bakery (or St. Elmo Steak House) – ask any Hoosier what brand they’d put up against In-N-Out or Ben & Jerry’s, and they might say a warm donut or a shrimp cocktail with nose-clearing horseradish.



Why It Still Works

The thing about Orville Redenbacher’s brand is this: it’s wholesome, simple, and proudly Midwestern. A Hoosier in a bow tie who made popcorn fancy enough for the whole world to notice—that’s not the worst legacy to have.

So maybe we don’t have the sexiest pick. But on movie night, when the Pacers game is on in the background and the house smells like buttery popcorn? Suddenly, Orville feels exactly right.



👉 What about you—what brand do you think best represents Indiana? Would you keep Orville, or swap him for something spicier (or crispier)?

Click here for results from all 50 states.

