This Common Dating Mentality is Sabotaging Your Chances at a Relationship

There’s a way we think about relationships that is a problem, quite frankly. This way of thinking seems to make sense when you’re first dating, but I find that many of us never shift out of it.

I’m talking about a “consumer” approach to a relationship.

Consumerism encourages a me-first attitude. People don’t want to be in a relationship where they are always giving and don’t get anything back. And I would encourage this thinking to shift even when dating. That’ll help you avoid the trap of only thinking about what you can get out of a relationship, instead of what you can give.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is a therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN.