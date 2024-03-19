Listen Live
Relationships

This Common Dating Mentality is Sabotaging Your Chances at a Relationship

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

There’s a way we think about relationships that is a problem, quite frankly.  This way of thinking seems to make sense when you’re first dating, but I find that many of us never shift out of it. 

I’m talking about a “consumer” approach to a relationship. 

Consumerism encourages a me-first attitude.  People don’t want to be in a relationship where they are always giving and don’t get anything back.  And I would encourage this thinking to shift even when dating.  That’ll help you avoid the trap of only thinking about what you can get out of a relationship, instead of what you can give.

Related Stories

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is a therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN.

More from B 105.7
Trending
b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Photo portrait of handsome young guy touch chin confident smirk dressed stylish brown outfit isolated on khaki color background
Relationships

This Common Dating Mentality is Sabotaging Your Chances at a Relationship

sean sadness
Entertainment

Sean’s Sadness Bracket: Vote Here!

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
Local

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

sean sadness
The Sean Show

Sean’s Sadness Bracket 2024:Fill Out Your Bracket!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Entertainment

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/14/24

Barbie The Movie: In Concert 2024
Entertainment

Enter To Win: Barbie The Movie In Concert 2024

Albany Times Union
Lifestyle

Here’s How to Get Free Eclipse Glasses

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close