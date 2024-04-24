Listen Live
Downtown Indianapolis Getting a Replica Eiffel Tower

Published on April 24, 2024

Georgia Street in downtown Indianapolis is getting a makeover for the Summer Olympics in Paris!

They’re putting up a replica Eiffel Tower, a concert stage, and a bar.  The replica Eiffel Tower will be 66 feet tall and weigh 24,000 pounds.  Plus it lights up at night.

This strikes me as a good selfie opportunity.  You can fake people out and make ‘em think you’re in Paris 🙂

Read more here.

