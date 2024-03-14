Listen Live

Best Places In Indianapolis to Watch The Eclipse 2024

Published on March 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Solar Eclipse on black sky background

Source: nemchinowa / Getty

Get ready to chase the shadows and soak up some celestial vibes! Indiana’s gearing up for the epic eclipse of 2024, and we’ve got the inside scoop on the coolest spots to catch this cosmic spectacle.

Whether you’re into laid-back rural vibes or the buzz of city life, Indiana’s got a spot for you to witness the magic.

So grab your eclipse glasses and join us on a journey to the best places in Indiana to eclipse-watch like a pro

1. Ruoff Music Center

2. Newfields

3. Indiana State Museum

4. White River State Park

5. Indiana State Fairgrounds

6. Conner Prairie

7. Children’s Museum

8. Athenaeum

9. Garfield Park Conservatory

10. Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium

11. Sun King Brewery

sun king Source:na

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun King Brewery (@sunkingbrewing) sun king

Trending
b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Solar Eclipse on black sky background 11 items
B's Indy Blogs

Best Places In Indianapolis to Watch The Eclipse 2024

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
Local

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

sean sadness
The Sean Show

Sean’s Sadness Bracket 2024:Fill Out Your Bracket!

Barbie The Movie: In Concert 2024
Contests

Enter To Win: Barbie The Movie In Concert 2024

Largest open-air garbage dump in Argentina
News

Study: Indiana The Second Trashiest State

Sean's Tough Trivia
Entertainment

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/14/24

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/11/24

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close