The Most Popular Costco Item in Indiana Will Surprise You

Published on April 23, 2024

Figures based on social media posts and Google searches revealing the most popular Costco items in each state.

Indiana’s most popular item from Costco?  Kirkland plastic food wrap.  Saran Wrap.  Really?  Who is posting on social media about their Kirkland Saran Wrap… unless there’s something special about it I’m missing?

The most popular Costco item at our house… either Kirkland vodka or rotisserie chickens. Both are shockingly good (and shockingly cheap).

Click to see more about popular Costco items in each state.

