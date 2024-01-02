Unveiling the Top 3 Apps Sharing Your Information

Recent research has shed light on the privacy practices of the most popular shopping apps and websites, revealing a concerning trend. A comprehensive analysis of their privacy policies indicates that a staggering three-quarters of these platforms either share or sell sensitive customer information with third parties. This revelation comes from a new report by Atlas VPN, which scrutinized 60 of the most widely used shopping apps and their corresponding profiles on Google Play.
Key Findings:
- Extent of User Data Sharing:
- A significant 75% of the examined shopping apps engage in the sharing or selling of user data without explicit user consent.
- Types of Shared Information:
- 58% of these apps share critical personal details, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, and home addresses, with third parties willing to pay for such information.
- 37% divulge financial data, such as payment details and purchase history.
- 28% disclose users’ location data.
- 25% share device IDs or unique information about smartphones or tablets.
- Targeted Advertising as a Motive:
- The recipients of the shared data are typically companies seeking to leverage this information for targeted advertising purposes.
Here are the Worst Offenders:
1. Ebay
Topping the list as the worst offender, eBay shares a staggering 28 user data points.
2. Amazon
Following closely, Amazon shares 25 data points, contributing significantly to the data-sharing concern.
3. Afterpay
The buy-now, pay-later app, Afterpay, ranks third by sharing 22 data points, including the surprising sharing of credit scores with third parties.
4. Beyond the Top Three:
Commonalities Among Others:
Beyond the top three, many other apps fall within a similar range, sharing between 21 and 18 data points. Notable names in this category include Nike, Home Depot, Wayfair, and Craigslist.
5. An Exception to the Trend: Kohl’s
Kohl’s stands out as the only app among the 60 surveyed that refrains from sharing any user data.
Protecting Yourself:
-
Read Privacy Policies:
- Experts recommend taking the time to read the privacy policy of the app you are using to understand the extent of data sharing before engaging with the platform.
-
Disable Sharing Options:
- Users are advised to disable sharing options, such as location sharing, to exert more control over the information they disclose.
-
Delete Unused Apps:
- Deleting unused apps is a prudent practice, as many of them continue to collect data even when not actively in use.