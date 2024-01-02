Unveiling the Top 3 Apps Sharing Your Information

Recent research has shed light on the privacy practices of the most popular shopping apps and websites, revealing a concerning trend. A comprehensive analysis of their privacy policies indicates that a staggering three-quarters of these platforms either share or sell sensitive customer information with third parties. This revelation comes from a new report by Atlas VPN, which scrutinized 60 of the most widely used shopping apps and their corresponding profiles on Google Play.

Key Findings:

Extent of User Data Sharing: A significant 75% of the examined shopping apps engage in the sharing or selling of user data without explicit user consent. Types of Shared Information: 58% of these apps share critical personal details, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, and home addresses, with third parties willing to pay for such information.

37% divulge financial data, such as payment details and purchase history.

28% disclose users’ location data.

25% share device IDs or unique information about smartphones or tablets. Targeted Advertising as a Motive: The recipients of the shared data are typically companies seeking to leverage this information for targeted advertising purposes.

Here are the Worst Offenders: