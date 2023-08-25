Guess what’s been on the upswing? The Indiana State Fair’s popularity is turning into a bit of a trend, as it proudly announces a second year of modest growth in attendance.

How Many Attendees went to the Indiana State Fair?

Drumroll, please! This year’s shindig pulled in a total of 840,414 enthusiastic folks over its 18-day span. That’s a smidgen higher than last year’s 837,568 attendees in 2022. And just to jog your memory, the headcount back in 2021 was 830,390.

Way back in 2013, the fair hit its personal best with around 978,000 attendees – now that’s a crowd!

After having to give the 2020 fair a miss due to the pandemic, the organizers decided to shake things up a bit. Starting in 2021, they stretched the fun over 18 days and made sure Mondays and Tuesdays were for resting. This new plan not only brought more weekends into the mix but also brought back the smiles.

And if you think that’s all, hold onto your hats! More than 6,700 exhibitors showcased almost 50,000 projects, both of the critter and non-critter variety. It’s a veritable feast for the eyes and a testament to the creative spirit of the fair’s participants.

Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission executive director stated, “Not only did we unveil the World-Class, premiere livestock facility in the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, but we also celebrated the State that Grew the Game of Basketball, with our great partners at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. 2023 was a remarkable and memorable year! Watching 4-H’ers and families showing livestock and making memories in our newly renovated swine barn, which is already packed full of a century of traditions, was nothing short of remarkable.”

The post Indiana State Fair’s popularity is on the upswing for the 2nd year in a row appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Indiana State Fair’s popularity is on the upswing for the 2nd year in a row was originally published on wibc.com