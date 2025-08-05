Listen Live
Top 10 Most Popular Dog Names In Indiana

Published on August 5, 2025

Portrait of Two labrador retriever puppies outdoor
Source: shcherbak volodymyr / Getty

Choosing the perfect name for your new furry family member is an exciting and essential part of welcoming them into your home. With so many options to choose from, it’s essential to find a name that suits your pet’s personality and captures their essence. Fortunately, recent data from Wag! reveals the top dog names in each state.

Array
Source: WENN / WENN


Across the nation, four names consistently dominate the lists: Bella, Luna, Max, and Charlie. These names hold the top four spots and are beloved by pet owners across the country. Bella exudes a sense of beauty and elegance, while Luna brings to mind the allure of the moon. Max exudes strength and charisma, making it a favorite for many dog owners, and Charlie exudes a friendly and approachable charm.

french bulldog on the seashore.
Source: Andrey Kanyshev / Getty


When it comes to selecting the perfect name for your pup, simplicity is key. PetHelpful recommends choosing names with one to two syllables, making it easier for your puppy to respond when called. Additionally, selecting a name that you won’t tire of repeating will make the training process smoother and strengthen the bond between you and your companion.

Portrait of a three weeks old Pembroke welsh corgi puppies
Source: fotografixx / Getty


While the top four names remain consistent, some states boast unique choices that reflect their local culture and personality. For example, Hawaii’s list includes Alex, Koa, and Kona, names that resonate with the state’s tropical vibe.

The portrait of an adorable happy tricolor Australian Shepherd dog posing outdoors with pink flowers in summer
Source: Eudyptula / Getty


Before making the final decision, consider spending some quality time with your dog and observe their behavior and temperament. This can provide valuable insights that can inspire the perfect name. Remember, your dog’s name will become a cherished part of your family’s daily life, so take the time to find the ideal fit.

A happy Golden Retriever lying in the grass
Source: cmannphoto / Getty
#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Milo

#10. Buddy

