Source: Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Five newly announced acts will headline the final stretch of the 2026 Indiana State Fair’s Hoosier Lottery Free Stage lineup, giving this year’s concert schedule its last round of additions.

Fair officials said the new performers include Clayton Anderson on Aug. 11, Bret Michaels on Aug. 12, DJ Golden Hour: A Tribute to Demon Hunters on Aug. 15, Los Sementales De Nuevo Leon on Aug. 18, and a joint show from Sammy Kershaw and Craig Morgan on Aug. 21. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

The new additions round out a lineup that already featured Don McLean, Gene Simmons, The Beach Boys, Busta Rhymes and other national touring acts.

The fair runs Aug. 7–23 and will offer free nightly concerts spanning rock, pop, country and hip‑hop.

Five Acts Added to 2026 Indiana State Fair Free Stage Lineup was originally published on wibc.com