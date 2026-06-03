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IndyGo Unveils New MyKey+ Platform for Bus Riders

Public transit riders in Indianapolis will soon have access to a new fare payment system as IndyGo prepares to launch MyKey+.

Published on June 3, 2026

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IndyGo Unveils New MyKey+ Platform for Bus Riders

INDIANAPOLIS — Public transit riders in Indianapolis will soon have access to a new fare payment system as IndyGo prepares to launch MyKey+, an upgraded platform designed to simplify how customers pay for bus service.

The new system is scheduled to begin July 1 and will replace the agency’s current MyKey fare program. IndyGo officials say MyKey+ will provide riders with additional flexibility through a mobile app and online account management tools, making it easier to add funds, monitor balances, and track transit usage.

One of the notable features of the new platform is a “last ride” option, which allows passengers to complete a trip even if their account balance falls below zero. Transit leaders say the feature is intended to help riders avoid being stranded when funds run out unexpectedly.

To make reloading accounts more convenient, IndyGo is partnering with retailers throughout the city, creating a network of locations where customers can add money to their transit accounts. The agency also plans to introduce contactless payment capabilities in the future, allowing riders to pay fares directly with credit or debit cards.

As the transition begins, IndyGo will offer resources and assistance to help riders switch from the existing MyKey system. The agency plans to host informational sessions and provide support throughout the rollout period.

IndyGo employees say MyKey+ is part of a broader effort to modernize Indianapolis’ public transportation network and improve the overall rider experience.

IndyGo Unveils New MyKey+ Platform for Bus Riders was originally published on wibc.com

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