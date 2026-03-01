Source: Getty

Psychology Tops College Major Searches in Indiana, Study Finds.

STATEWIDE – When Indiana students search for their future, psychology is leading the way. According to a recent study by Studocu, the field topped Google search queries for college majors in the state, with 625 monthly searches ahead of computer science, which attracted 541 searches, and criminal justice at 478.

The research, which analyzed Google Keyword Planner data from November 2024 to October 2025, offers a unique snapshot of student interests across the country. Researchers compiled and refined a comprehensive list of major-related keywords, filtered out duplicates and irrelevant terms, and averaged search activity to rank the most popular college majors in each state. In Indiana, psychology emerged as the clear front-runner.

Experts say the trend reflects more than curiosity; it signals where students see opportunity and relevance. Psychology majors explore human behavior, mental processes, and development, taking courses in cognitive processes, social behavior, developmental psychology, and research methods. Students who gravitate toward computer science, meanwhile, are preparing for a digital world, diving into programming, algorithms, software engineering, and information systems.

Criminal justice, ranking third, remains a magnet for students drawn to law enforcement, legal systems, and institutional structures such as policing and corrections. Music and business administration rounded out the top five, demonstrating that Indiana students are also invested in creative expression and organizational leadership.

A spokesperson for Studocu noted, “Students often explore majors that provide clear academic structures and broad opportunities. These results reflect general interest in foundational fields across the country.”

For colleges and universities, the findings are more than numbers they offer a roadmap for shaping programs, allocating resources, and understanding the aspirations of tomorrow’s workforce. In Indiana, it seems, psychology isn’t just a subject; it’s the state’s most searched pathway to a career.

