Listen Live
Close
Local

Pacers Sign Guard Quenton Jackson to 3-Year Contract

The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they are signing guard Quenton Jackson to a three-year deal.

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they are signing guard Quenton Jackson to a three-year deal.

Jackson has been on a two-way deal for these past three seasons.

He averaged 9.2 points, 48.9% shooting from the field, and 40.5% from 3 in 30 games on the team.

The Pacers take on the Memphis Grizzlies this Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. The game tips off at 5 p.m., and you can tune into pregame coverage at 4:30 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Pacers Sign Guard Quenton Jackson to 3-Year Contract was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

SuperCross coming to Indianapolis - B1057 Ticket agiveaway
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Supercross

Indy Ignite Professional Volleyball Fishers Event CEnter
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Indy Ignite Professional Volleyball Game

Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Warmer Temperatures Expected This Week in Indiana

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close