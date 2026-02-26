Source: Getty

French Lick Embraces Its Hoops Heritage with a Larry Bird Self-Guided Tour and a Must-Stop Local Spot

FRENCH LICK, Ind- In a town better known for mineral springs and historic resorts, basketball greatness quietly began in a simple driveway.

Long before he was draining three-pointers in the NBA or earning the nickname Larry Legend, Larry Bird was just a skinny kid in French Lick launching jump shots at a wooden backboard. Today that same humble spot, Larry Bird’s Childhood Home, is one of several stops on a self-guided hometown tour that feels equal parts sports pilgrimage and small-town treasure hunt.

The original hoop is gone, but an old wooden backboard now stands in tribute, a simple reminder that greatness does not always begin in bright arenas. Sometimes it starts on cracked pavement in southern Indiana.

Just down the road sits Springs Valley High School where Bird filled up the scoreboard with 1,125 career points. Inside the gym, you can almost hear the echo of sneakers on hardwood and the swish of a jumper that would eventually make defenders across the country shake their heads.

The tour continues at the Larry Bird Museum, packed with relics, photographs and memorabilia chronicling the rise of French Lick’s favorite son. It is a reminder that while Bird became a global icon, he never stopped being a hometown hero.

For fans willing to drive a little farther north, Terre Haute offers two larger-than-life tributes. In downtown stands the Larry Legend Statue, frozen in shooting form and capturing that familiar follow-through that haunted opponents for years. Nearby is the Hulman Center where Bird electrified crowds as a member of the Indiana State Sycamores and led them to the 1979 NCAA Championship game, helping change college basketball forever.

Back in French Lick, fans can refuel and marvel at 33 Brick Street. The restaurant is part sports bar, part shrine. Memorabilia donated by Bird himself lines the walls. This includes his 1992 Olympic Team warm-up jacket and other iconic items. Staff may even let visitors try on the jacket for a photo if they ask politely.

What makes the tour special is not just the memorabilia or photo opportunities. French Lick does not feel manufactured or flashy. It feels real, the kind of place where neighbors still talk about high school games and where a global sports icon is still simply Larry.

For basketball fans, it is a bucket-list stop. For everyone else, it is a charming reminder that even legends have hometowns and sometimes those hometowns are happy to let you wander around and soak it all in.

In French Lick, history is not behind glass. It is in the driveway. It is in the gym. And it is still very much alive.

