Listen Live
Close
Sports

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Competing in the men’s team sprint freestyle, Ogden and Schumacher battled through exhaustion and fierce competition to bring home the silver medal.

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Winter Olympics 2026
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, this dynamic duo showed the world that Team USA isn’t just here to participate; we’re here to dominate.

Competing in the men’s team sprint freestyle, Ogden and Schumacher battled through exhaustion and fierce competition to bring home the silver medal.

The race was a nail-biter that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

The pair finished with a time of 18:30.3, just 1.4 seconds behind the powerhouse team from Norway.

In a sport where every millisecond counts, staying that close to the favorites is a massive statement.

It wasn’t just a race; it was a testament to grinding until the very last second.

For Ogden, this is becoming a habit, he’s now stacking silver, having already claimed one earlier in the Games.

But this team win feels special.

It signals a shift for U.S. cross-country skiing, proving that our athletes can stand toe-to-toe with the world’s best.

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S. was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Central Indiana Artists Chosen to Create ’26 Welcome Race Fans Artwork

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Central Indiana Set for Milder Mid-February Weather

Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close