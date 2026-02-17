Listen Live
Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event

Team USA’s freestyle skiers Jaelin Kauf and Elizabeth Lemley just made history in new WInter Olympic Event.

Published on February 16, 2026

Freestyle Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 8
Source: Cameron Spencer / Getty

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event

In the thrilling Olympic debut of Women’s Dual Moguls, Kauf soared to a silver medal while her teammate Lemley battled her way to bronze, putting two American flags on the podium.

Team USA’s freestyle skiers Jaelin Kauf and Elizabeth Lemley just made history, and they did it together.

Kauf, a veteran of the sport, and Lemley, a rising star pushed each other, celebrated each other, and ultimately stood side-by-side as two of the best in the world.

Their powerful performances in the head-to-head format, a true test of speed and skill, brought a new level of excitement to the Winter Games.

