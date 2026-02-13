Listen Live
Close
Sports

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympia...

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

Ruohonen officially became an Olympian after being subbed into a preliminary match against Switzerland due to Team USA being down.

Published on February 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CURLING-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-USA-SUI
Source: ODD ANDERSEN / Getty

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

Rich Ruohonen, a 54-year-old curler from Minnesota, made history on Thursday as the oldest American Winter Olympian to compete in the Games.

Representing Team USA in men’s curling, Ruohonen officially became an Olympian after being subbed into a preliminary match against Switzerland due to Team USA being down.

RELATED | 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

Although the team lost 8-3, Ruohonen’s debut marked the culmination of a decades-long journey.

Ruohonen’s curling career began in fifth grade, and he has represented the U.S. in two World Championships (2008, 2018).

Over four decades, he has only taken one season off, balancing his passion for curling with a career in law.

Despite seven previous attempts to make the Olympic team, Ruohonen’s perseverance finally paid off in 2026.

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Spice Girls
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

The Biggest Songs Turning 30 Years Old in 2026

SuperCross coming to Indianapolis - B1057 Ticket agiveaway
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Supercross

Monument Circle in Downtown Indianapolis. Top Down Drone Shot
4 Items
B's Indy Blogs  |  Hannah Fink

New Restaurants Opening in Indianapolis in 2026

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close