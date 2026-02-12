Listen Live
Close
Sports

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury to Claim Bronze in 10km Fr...

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle

Despite battling bruised ribs from a crash earlier in the Games, Diggins delivered a gutsy performance, finishing with a time of 23:38.9.

Published on February 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Winter Olympic Games
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury to Claim Bronze in 10km Freestyle

MILAN — Jessie Diggins, the most decorated U.S. cross-country skier, added another medal to her illustrious career, earning bronze in the women’s 10km freestyle at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Despite battling bruised ribs from a crash earlier in the Games, Diggins delivered a gutsy performance, finishing with a time of 23:38.9.

The 34-year-old collapsed in exhaustion at the finish line, her determination evident as she pushed through immense pain.

Supported by teammate Hailey Swirbul, Diggins’ resilience shone brightly.

“When everything hurts, you just figure out how to keep moving forward,” she said, describing her “pain cave” mindset.

This medal marks her fourth Olympic podium finish and her best result in the 10km freestyle.

RELATED | 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

Diggins, who previously won gold in 2018 and two medals in 2022, continues to inspire with her grit and passion.

Her parents, cheering from the stands, witnessed her triumphant moment as chants of “Jes-sie!” filled the air.

Diggins’ legacy as a trailblazer in U.S. cross-country skiing is firmly cemented, and her journey remains a beacon of perseverance and excellence.

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Spice Girls
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

The Biggest Songs Turning 30 Years Old in 2026

SuperCross coming to Indianapolis - B1057 Ticket agiveaway
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Supercross

Happy young adult plus size couple in love sitting in autumn city park
The Sean Show  |  Nick Cottongim

Tune Up Tuesday: The Secret to a Stronger Marriage

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close