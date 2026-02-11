Source: N/A / AirBNB

David Letterman’s Indiana Childhood Home Open for Overnight Guests on Airbnb

Broad Ripple, ind–Move over, top ten lists, there’s a new way to experience David Letterman’s legacy, and it comes with fresh sheets and a screened-in porch.

Fans of the legendary late-night host can now spend the night in the very home where it all began. That’s right: the three-bedroom, two-bath bungalow at 5520 Indianola Avenue Letterman’s childhood home is officially open for overnight stays.

Tucked along a quiet, tree-lined street in south Broad Ripple, the charming house once sheltered a young Dave before he headed off to Ball State University in Muncie. It was there, as a newscaster at the university’s student-run radio station, that he first found his broadcasting groove launching a career that would eventually lead to “Late Night with David Letterman” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

For decades, the modest bungalow hid in plain sight. Now, it’s having its own late-night revival.

Local real estate agent Krystin Wiggs stumbled upon the home in a delightfully serendipitous way. After helping a couple purchase the house next door, she learned that this was the place where Letterman grew up. As fate (and good real estate timing) would have it, the home soon went up for sale. Wiggs seized the moment, bought the property, and transformed it into what she describes as a mini museum celebrating one of Indiana’s most famous natives.

Inside, guests will find more than cozy beds and updated bathrooms. The home is sprinkled with Letterman lore including memorabilia from his decades-long television career, photos of celebrity guests from “The Late Show,” and even a piece of the show’s iconic set. A mural by a local Indiana artist pays tribute to the bungalow’s most famous former resident, giving the space a wink of personality worthy of Dave himself.

And while the house nods to late-night history, it’s firmly planted in one of Indy’s most vibrant neighborhoods. Broad Ripple’s popular restaurants, quirky shops, and buzzing nightlife are all within walking distance. Prefer a slower pace? Relax on the lovely screened-in porch or enjoy the peaceful residential charm. Downtown Indianapolis is just a quick drive away.

The home comfortably sleeps up to six guests and is available on Airbnb for $200 per night, with a two-night minimum. Pets are welcome because honestly, Dave would probably appreciate a good dog cameo.

So if you’ve ever dreamed of living like a late-night legend (or just want a really great place to stay in Indy), this is your cue. No cue cards required.

Take a look below at photos from David Letterman’s Indiana Childhood Home Opens for Overnight Guests On AirBnB.